Mark Brosius Sells 492 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Brosius sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.17, for a total value of $272,651.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,410.24. This trade represents a 13.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Brosius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Mark Brosius sold 489 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.18, for a total value of $260,725.02.

On Monday, March 3rd, Mark Brosius sold 492 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total value of $282,299.76.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $518.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $571.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.20. The stock has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

