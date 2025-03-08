MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.65 and traded as low as $16.25. MediWound shares last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 81,062 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDWD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Get MediWound alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDWD

MediWound Trading Up 4.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $182.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investor AB purchased a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,750,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. lifted its stake in MediWound by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 851,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 100,618 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in MediWound by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 148,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 35,012 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 121,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.