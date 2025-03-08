Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Plans $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

Medtronic has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Medtronic has a dividend payout ratio of 44.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

Medtronic stock opened at $94.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $95.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.78.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.07.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medtronic stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,989 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 37,265 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC's holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

