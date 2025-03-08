Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Shares Down 11.7% – Here’s What Happened

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.7% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 488.80 ($6.32) and last traded at GBX 491.24 ($6.35). Approximately 18,429,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 9,600,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556.40 ($7.19).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.99) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 640 ($8.27).

The firm has a market cap of £6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 597.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 531.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider David Lis sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.32), for a total transaction of £44,997 ($58,158.20). 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

