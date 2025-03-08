Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Price Down 11.7% – What’s Next?

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) dropped 11.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 488.80 ($6.32) and last traded at GBX 491.24 ($6.35). Approximately 18,429,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 9,600,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556.40 ($7.19).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.99) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 640 ($8.27).

Melrose Industries Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03. The stock has a market cap of £6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 597.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 531.47.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Melrose Industries

In related news, insider David Lis sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.32), for a total value of £44,997 ($58,158.20). 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

