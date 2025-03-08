Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases 479 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $87.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.29. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $77.82 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $391.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

