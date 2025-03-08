Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $793,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 566,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,844,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.45.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MAR opened at $262.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total transaction of $4,031,458.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,395.74. This trade represents a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

