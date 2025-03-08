Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,188 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,793,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,591,000 after buying an additional 370,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,156,000 after acquiring an additional 263,065 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,644,000 after acquiring an additional 585,657 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,270,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,243,000 after purchasing an additional 79,954 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.59. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

