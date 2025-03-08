Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Methode Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Methode Electronics Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSE:MEI opened at $6.57 on Friday. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is -22.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methode Electronics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 238,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 387,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 39,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

