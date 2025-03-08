MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Stock Price Up 4.3% – What’s Next?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.41. 22,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 158,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 3.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of -4.76.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

