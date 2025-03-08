Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.42. Mobivity shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 12,466 shares changing hands.
Mobivity Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.63.
About Mobivity
Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights and power Connected Rewards interactions.
