Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.390-1.390 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Modiv Industrial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MDV opened at $16.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $154.98 million, a P/E ratio of -146.06 and a beta of -0.22. Modiv Industrial has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $18.11.

Modiv Industrial Company Profile

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

