Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Trimmed by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 12,057.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470,573 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,832,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,411,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,937 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,045,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,639 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.