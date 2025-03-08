Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,289.82 ($16.67) and traded as high as GBX 1,292 ($16.70). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,273.50 ($16.46), with a volume of 178,686,828 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,600 ($20.68) to GBX 1,550 ($20.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,227.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,289.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Mondi news, insider Andrew King sold 35,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,222 ($15.79), for a total transaction of £433,919.98 ($560,837.51). 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

