Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.01 Per Share

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 1.0074 per share on Monday, June 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a 122.2% increase from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Mondi Stock Up 0.2 %

MONDY opened at $33.51 on Friday. Mondi has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $41.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Mondi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

About Mondi

(Get Free Report)

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.