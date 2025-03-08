MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman Sells 3,000 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.63, for a total transaction of $811,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,109,006 shares in the company, valued at $300,130,293.78. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
MongoDB Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $187.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.23. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.05 and a 12 month high of $411.50.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NCP Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 621.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
