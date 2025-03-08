MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and traded as low as $16.12. MonotaRO shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 28,804 shares.

MonotaRO Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Get MonotaRO alerts:

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. MonotaRO had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MonotaRO Co., Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. The company offers safety protective equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety, disaster prevention, and crime prevention products; safety signs; ship and fishing supplies; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools and abrasives; measurement and surveying equipment; hand tools/electric and pneumatic tools; sprays, oils, greases, and paints; adhesives and repair materials; welding supplies; and piping and water related components/pumps/pneumatic and hydraulic equipment/hoses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MonotaRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MonotaRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.