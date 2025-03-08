Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Moody’s by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Moody’s by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $6,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MCO opened at $461.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $360.05 and a 12-month high of $531.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $489.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 58.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $481.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $543.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $459.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.62, for a total transaction of $133,087.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,894 shares in the company, valued at $29,314,236.28. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,124 shares of company stock worth $552,193 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

