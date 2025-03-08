M&T Bank Corp Has $5.77 Million Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,465 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,453,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,054,000 after buying an additional 50,287 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.40.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO stock opened at $98.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $76.98 and a 1-year high of $106.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.1094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.09%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

