M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,268 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,047,000.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.55 million, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day moving average is $75.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.1317 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

