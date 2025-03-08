M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,025 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRT opened at $85.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $155.84.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Vertiv from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.07.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

