M&T Bank Corp Sells 5,372 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

ELS opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.02. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.08.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 24.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 105.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

