M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1,096.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 602.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $223,403.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,378.94. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $92.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.99 and its 200-day moving average is $98.43. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.54 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $103.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

