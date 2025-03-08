Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 458,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,223 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $10,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,757,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 30,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 31,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Brian Slobodow sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $275,294.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,408.48. The trade was a 60.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 26,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $653,188.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,356.22. This trade represents a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of MWA opened at $25.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

