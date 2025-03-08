National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $8.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on National CineMedia from $8.25 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National CineMedia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

NCMI opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $495.46 million, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 2.19. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.77 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 23,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $154,560.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,085.37. This trade represents a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in National CineMedia by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 509,756 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

