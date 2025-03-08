Naviter Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 222,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,355 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 800,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 71,644 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 104,016 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 39,086 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 139,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 26,174 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 3.0 %

FSK stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.22. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 122.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

