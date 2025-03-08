Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 76,653 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Naviter Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 360,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,653 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 2.2% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $18,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.51 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $50.52.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

