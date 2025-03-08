Naviter Wealth LLC Trims Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,755 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,748 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Shell by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $934,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.11.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.45. The firm has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.97%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.