Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $13,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $115,193,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $4,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.24.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 1,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $181,125.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,348.32. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $413,954.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,064,227.60. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,269 shares of company stock valued at $34,053,879 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NBIX opened at $113.04 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.25 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

