Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the January 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 321,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NGNE. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Neurogene from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Neurogene from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Neurogene from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Neurogene from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

Shares of NGNE opened at $17.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.86. Neurogene has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $74.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Neurogene in the third quarter valued at about $3,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurogene by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 912.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,706,000 after purchasing an additional 659,515 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Neurogene by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Neurogene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

