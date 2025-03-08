Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives $53.16 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.16.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

Institutional Trading of Newmont

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,840. This trade represents a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,680. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,231 shares of company stock worth $1,388,758. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 191.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 0.1 %

NEM opened at $43.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

