News Co. (NWSLV) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.11 on April 8th

News Co. (ASX:NWSLV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 7th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a 4.7% increase from News’s previous interim dividend of $0.11.

News Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

