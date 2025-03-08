Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomura by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomura by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 70,216 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomura by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 53,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 42,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the period. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Nomura Stock Up 0.7 %

Nomura stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.60. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Nomura had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Featured Articles

