Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Given New $547.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $545.00 to $547.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOC. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $558.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $587.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.88.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 2.5 %

NOC stock opened at $487.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $418.60 and a fifty-two week high of $555.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.20. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.31.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.12. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 26.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 29.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.65, for a total transaction of $1,783,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,243,053.80. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.08, for a total transaction of $82,383.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,217.72. This represents a 21.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,505 shares of company stock worth $2,126,405 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,140,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.