Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,854,000 after purchasing an additional 41,686 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $9,365,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 43,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $115.60 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.02 and a 200-day moving average of $108.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

