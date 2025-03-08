Novus Advisors LLC Takes $721,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Novus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,825,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $863,000. BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 73,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 13,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $103.67 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.