NS Partners Ltd Has $10.70 Million Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

NS Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $10,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,576,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after buying an additional 681,954 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 742,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,846,000 after purchasing an additional 21,222 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Kenvue by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 582,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Finally, Longbow Finance SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 280,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Up 1.2 %

Kenvue stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. Equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 154.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Read Our Latest Report on KVUE

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.