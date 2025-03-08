NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) VP Sells $357,453.36 in Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $357,453.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,683.48. This represents a 95.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

NYSE:SMR opened at $15.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NuScale Power Co. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $32.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in NuScale Power by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in NuScale Power by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in NuScale Power by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

