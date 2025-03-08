Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,012,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,567,000 after purchasing an additional 357,610 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 5,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,116.67. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.4 %

ADI stock opened at $225.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.57 and a 1-year high of $247.10. The stock has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Williams Trading set a $245.00 target price on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.