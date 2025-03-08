Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $412,000 Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,486 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173,293 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,135,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,620,000 after purchasing an additional 41,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $389,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.91 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

