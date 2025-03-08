Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,759,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,066 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,944,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,595 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,553,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,156,000 after acquiring an additional 56,725 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,530,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,197,000 after acquiring an additional 250,920 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,463,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,488,000 after acquiring an additional 26,011 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $26.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.64. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

