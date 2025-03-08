Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.37, but opened at $21.18. Okeanis Eco Tankers shares last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 40,074 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Okeanis Eco Tankers from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $700.12 million and a PE ratio of 6.43.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.46 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 25.40%. Equities analysts predict that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 409.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP grew its position in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

Further Reading

