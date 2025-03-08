Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a 9.4% increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Old Republic International has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 44 consecutive years. Old Republic International has a payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.17. Old Republic International has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. On average, analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $40,142.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,864.24. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig R. Smiddy sold 5,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $204,425.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,369.20. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $578,552 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

