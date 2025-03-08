One Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,956 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 121.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,838,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

