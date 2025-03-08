One Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

One Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical
In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares in the company, valued at $208,181.75. This represents a 53.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,844 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG
Intuitive Surgical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $518.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $571.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00.
About Intuitive Surgical
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intuitive Surgical
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.