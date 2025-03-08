One Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

One Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares in the company, valued at $208,181.75. This represents a 53.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,844 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. CICC Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $518.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $571.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

