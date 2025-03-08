One Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489,949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,723,000. Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 135.4% during the third quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,307,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 96.5% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,008,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,517 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $51.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.81.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

