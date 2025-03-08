One Capital Management LLC Invests $210,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $93,476,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 136.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $143,624,000 after purchasing an additional 305,302 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $81,405,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 323,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $123,530,000 after buying an additional 230,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 151.0% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 367,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,744,000 after buying an additional 221,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $438.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.14.

LULU opened at $344.36 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $480.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

