One Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 289,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 18,961 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 92,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 74,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.74 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

