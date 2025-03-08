OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

Shares of OPHC stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.37. OptimumBank has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $5.90.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 61,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

