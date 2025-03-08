Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.62 and last traded at $38.26, with a volume of 4814177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Ovintiv Trading Up 1.5 %

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average is $41.98. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

